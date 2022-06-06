West Indies team arrives in Pakistan to play three ODIs

West Indies Cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday to play three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in Multan Cricket Stadium.

As per the details, the West Indies ODI squad headed by skipper Nicholas Pooran landed at the Islamabad International Airport this morning. Later the visitors departed for Multan via a chartered flight where they will play three limited-overs matches on June 8, 10, and 12 at the iconic stadium after a gap of 14 years.

On their arrival, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave the visiting team a warm welcome at the hotel. Each player and support staff were presented with bouquets.

Squads

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

West Indies:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.