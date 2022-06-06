Wife turns out to be murderer of her husband in Jhelum

JEHLUM – Police have solved the mystery of a murder case in Jhelum and arrested wife of the man who was killed mercilessly a couple of days ago, police said on Sunday.

A woman with the help of her paramour, a former police official, and another accomplice murdered her husband. After killing him, the accused threw his dead body in a deserted place and left. Police said that they had arrested accused Bushra and her paramour ex-cop Nadeem. However, they were yet to arrest their third accomplice and were conducting raids to apprehend him.

Accused Bushra was a beautician by profession and she was not having cordial relations with her husband. Police said that Bushra after planning murder with her paramour and another accomplice put her husband to death.

Bushra’s lover ex-police official Nadeem had already been removed from police duty on the charges of selling drugs.

Meanwhile, a big development was made in the gang-rape case of a pregnant woman in Jhelum. Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested all five rapists including main accused Ali Haider. They said that the accused had confessed to their crime.

The medical report of the victim woman confirmed that she was gang-raped.

The IG Police took prompt notice on the incident and ordered for the arrest of the accuse at the earliest.