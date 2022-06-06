Staff Reporter

Young squash champ Huzaifa Shahid vows to win more titles

LAHORE – Emerging U-13 squash champion Huzaifa Shahid has said that he is working very hard and keen to win more titles. Huzaifa, a shinning student of Shahid Khan, has won the title by beating Abdul Ahad 3-1; 9/11, 11/4, 11/7, 11/2 in the final of 2nd Combaxx Sports Karachi Open Squash Championship that concluded at PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi. Huzaifa also clinched title in recently-concluded Torsam Khan Junior Nation Squash Championship 2022. “My father is my mentor and coach and has been training me very well. I am keen to work harder with my eyes on winning more titles and help my country start winning international laurels in squash once again.”

 

