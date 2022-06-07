100 young doctors join LGH as House Officers

LAHORE – A force of 100 MBBS young graduates from Ameer ud Din Medical College joined Lahore General Hospital as House Officers on Monday.

According to officials, the new doctors are posted in different departments where they started working on early Monday. As per policy of the Punjab government, each House Officer will be paid more than Rs 45,000 per month stipend and they will serve in LGH till May 31, 2023.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that it is an honour for this medical college AMC to have MBBS graduates working in a historical and best standard Institution like General Hospital. He added that with the help of these 100 House Officers, the work force of doctors of LGH would be further strengthened and they would also be able to provide better medical treatment to the patients.

Prof Al-freed Zafar while congratulating the new House Officers expressed the hope that they would use their professional dedication and spirit of service to the suffering humanity for the treatment of the patients and to enhance the grace of Ameer Uddin Medical College.

The PGMI Principal also said that there is no doubt that the medical field is too wide, no doctor can call himself perfect and everyone has to continue medical education, research and bringing forth new trends is a continuous process for which every doctor has to keep pace with the medical research and new innovations & development taking place in the world in their findings.On the occasion, the newly appointed House Officers thanked Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar and assured him that they would discharge their duties diligently, efficiently and honestly and that the education received from the teachers would be utilized for the care of patients and make it workable for their improvement.