Staff Reporter

3 die, 6 injured in Khuzdar road mishap

QUETTA   –   At least three people died and six sustained injuries in a road accident occurred on Monday morning on national highway Khuzdar.  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Ilyas Kibzai said that the Karachi-bound passenger van was on its way when it collided with the stone-loaded truck coming from the opposite side at Kararo area, between Wadh and Bela.  The head-on collision unfortunately left three people died on the spot while six others received injuries, some of them were in critical condition.  Soon after the incident, the ill-fated persons were moved to District Headquarter Hospital Khuzdar for medical treatment.

