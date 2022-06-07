Action against kite flying, wheelie-doers continues in Punjab

IGP directs all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to take action against kite-flying and one-wheeling

LAHORE – On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, strict crackdown is going on in the province to prevent kite flying and one wheeling. The IGP had directed all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to take action against kite-flying and one-wheeling across the province.

The IGP Punjab emphasised that strict punishment should be awarded to law-breakers. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the relevant supervisory officer would have been held responsible if kite-flying or kite-string incident was reported in their areas. He said that special attention should be paid to kite flying and one-wheeling in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities.

He was informed that 10,205 cases had been registered against kite flying and wheelie-doers in the province this year and 10,775 people had been arrested. About 794,342 kites and 21,817 metallic strings and rolls had been recovered from the violators.

CCPO assures SCBA president of solution to lawyers’ problems

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana Monday promised that problems of the lawyer community would be resolved on priority basis and said that a liaison committee consisting of senior police officers and representatives of the lawyer community would be formed soon.

He expressed these views during his visit to Lahore High Court along with SSP Security Rashid Hidayat, SCP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, SP Security Afzal Nazir and other police officers.

Kamyana called on Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Chaudhry Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry.

President Lahore High Court Bar Association Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Vice President Bar Sohail Shafique, Secretary Bar Rai Usman, Finance Secretary Ali Akbar and other office-bearers were also present. Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting and the need for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation was stressed to enhance the delivery of justice to the victims.