Admin seizes hoarded cooking oil, ghee

ATTOCK – The district administration raided two godowns and recovered tons of ghee and cooking oil canisters in the city. According to details, in first raid, the authorities seized 22 tons of ghee, 08 tons of cooking oil from the godown of a trader. While in second raid, 2105 kg ghee, 1349 litres of cooking oil and 200 sugar bags were also recovered from a godown. Police have sealed both the godowns and registered cases under the law.

DC Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain has asked all traders to declare the commodities they have stored under ECMS (Essential Commodities Monitoring System).

Those traders failing to register the commodities under ECMS will be considered as hoarding and action will be taken accordingly.