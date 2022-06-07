All resources be used to control forest fires: CM

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that all out resources should be utilised to control forest fires in 17 miles near Murree. While instructing Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Hamza Shehbaz said that Rescue 1122 and related agencies do their best to control forest fires, said a handout issued here.

Raja Riaz, Tariq Bashir Cheema call on CM

Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz Ahmad and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday called on Punjab CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz at his office. According to a handout issued here, they discussed the prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest.