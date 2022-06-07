News Desk

Amber Heard’s ‘brilliant’ lawyer in 2020 libel case receives death threats

SYDNEY – Australian lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, who defended Amber Heard in Johnny Depp’s 2020 libel case against The Sun, still receiving death threats. Soon after the verdict in Depp’s 2022 case against Heard was given, netizens rushed to Robinson’s social media account and bombarded the comment section of her posts with hate-filled messages. One user wrote, “Anyone who supports Amber Turd deserves to rot in prison.” Another user wrote, “Jen, tell Amber Heard that me and all my female friends love Johnny Depp more than ever.”  “It’s sad how an educated lovely woman supports an awful woman who lies and abuses human beings,” another comment read. Daily Mail also reported that “one particularly vile comment suggested Ms Robinson take her own life.” Amidst the prevailing hate against Robinson, a well-known Australian defamation attorney Rebekah Giles voiced her support for the lawyer. “Jen Robinson is an accomplished and brilliant lawyer. She is being unfairly subjected to gendered abuse for simply doing her job,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Two PML-N ex-MNAs from S.Punjab join PTI

Islamabad

Defence Minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

Islamabad

Senate unanimously passes resolution against BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Islamabad

ECP to be ready for elections by end of October: Secretary

Islamabad

Muslims will not tolerate blasphemy by Indian leaders

Lahore

Salik, Shafay call on Hamza, reiterate support to govt

Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Lahore

PTI wants notifications of new MPAs issued immediately

Karachi

Four coaches of Lahore-bound train derail near Karachi

1 of 2,241

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More