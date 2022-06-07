Ban on import of luxury items lauded

LAHORE PR – Central Chairman Pakistan Hardware Merchant Association and Working Committee Ch Sultan Mehmood, while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces for the stability of Pakistan,  said that Pakistan Army is fighting valiantly against the enemy of Pakistan on internal and external fronts. The Pakistan Army has always performed its duty in the best possible manner, be it in the war on terror or in emergencies. Economic stability along with defense stability in the country is indispensable for which the decision to ban the import of luxury items in the country is very welcome, he said. “We have always pursued a strategy of developing local industry and trade and tackling the challenges facing the country’s economy,” he added. The govt should manufacture luxury items locally instead of importing them from abroad. Improving the country’s economic reputation is possible only when local sources of income grow and the crisis in the country ends.

 

