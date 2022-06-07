Bilal, Hashesh enter BoP Junior National Tennis semifinals

LAHORE – Bilal Asim, Hashesh Kumar, Mahatir Muhammad and Hamid Israr squeezed into the semifinals of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 after winning their respective quarterfinals played here at PLTA Courts on Monday.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim (SICAS) beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-4, 6-1, Hashesh Kumar of Karachi beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-4, 7-5, Mahatir Muhammad of Karachi beat Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-7(1) and Hamid Israr beat Rafay Cheema 6-4, 6-0. In the U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Sameer Zaman beat Aized Khalil 6-1, 6-0 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Sohan Noor 6-0, 1-0 (rtd).

In the U-14 quarterfinals, Hamza Roman beat Faizan Ali 4-0, 4-2, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) thrashed Taimoor Khan 4-0, 4-0, Ismail Aftab beat Sohan Noor 4-0, 4-1, Samir Zaman beat Razik Sultan 4-1, 4-2, Omer Jawad beat Hashir Alam 4-1, 4-1, Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) beat Anis Khan 4-0, 4-0 and Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Abdur Rehman 4-1, 4-1. In the boys U-12 quarterfinals, Omer Jawad beat Junaid Khan 4-0, 4-0, Razik Sultan beat Anis Khan 4-1, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-1, 4-0 and Ismail Aftab beat Zayd Zaman 4-2, 4-2. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik said: “I am grateful to BoP management for sponsoring this event and hope that their all-out support for the promotion and development of tennis especially at junior level will go a long way.”