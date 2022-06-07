CM KP reviews performance of UADAs

Peshawar – A meeting to review administrative affairs, financial matters, and performance of Urban Area Development Authorities (UADAs) was held on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in chair.

Secretary Local Government Zaheer-ul-Islam, Focal Person to CM Muhammad Khaliq, Project Directors of UADAs, and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the composition of the UADA board, its functions, powers, and decisions so far taken by the board.

The meeting was told that under the UADA Act 2020 different committees including the auction committee, general rules committee, audit, finance and budget committee, and human resource committee had been constituted. It was further told that auction regulations had been framed for UADA while service regulations were in process. The CM, on the occasion, directed the quarters concerned to take concrete steps to achieve the purpose for which these authorities were formed and to ensure the provision of civic facilities to housing societies established under the Urban Development Authorities.

He further directed them to initiate a project for the provision of sports facilities in the housing societies where needed.

The CM while stressing the need for financial independence of UADA directed the relevant authorities to work out a business model for these authorities and reflect a project for centralized consultancy in this regard. The participants were informed that since the establishment of Urban Development Authorities various matters including approval of building plans had been streamlined.