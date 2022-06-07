DC for availability, sale of food items, fertilizers at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR – A meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday. The meeting reviewed the availability and selling of fertilizers and food items at fixed rates. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils of Bahawalpur district, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq and officers of other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that availability and selling of of food items and fertilizers at fixed rates should be ensured.

He said that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field. In case of any violation, legal action should be taken immediately.