Staff Reporter

‘Desilting of 528 drains to be completed by 15th’

LAHORE    –    Desilting work of tertiary drains in provincial capital is ongoing and till now 70 percent work in this regard has been completed. According to LWMC sources here on Monday, the desilting work of 528 drains in the city would be finished by June 15. Company’s Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that the desilting of drains is aimed at ensuring proper drainage of rainwater. She said that teams have also been constituted to keep choking points clear during rains.

Rafia Haider said that presence of staff deployed on cleaning of drains is being monitored. She appealed to the Lahorites to cooperate with LWMC in keeping the provincial capital neat and clean.

More Stories
Islamabad

Rs9.5 trillion federal budget tabled, aimed at economic stabilisation

Islamabad

Govt to collect Rs750b as petroleum levy

Islamabad

PM lauds Miftah for balanced budget

Islamabad

PM moves forward with Pakistan speed

Columns

‘Imran visibly losing ground to his opponents’

Islamabad

PHC grants transit bail to Sindh opp leader

Islamabad

Citizens rate federal budget below expectations

Islamabad

Austerity measures: Armed Forces to observe Friday as ‘dry day’

Islamabad

Pakistan needs to harness emerging technologies for strengthening national security: experts

Islamabad

Budget 2022-23 gets a mixed response

1 of 8,984

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More