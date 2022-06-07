Staff Reporter

First Hajj flight departs from Quetta

QUETTA    –  The first Hajj flight carrying 164 pilgrims on Monday departed for Jeddah from Quetta International Airport. Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey, who was accompanied by Director Hajj Balochistan Ilyas Jaffer, Civil Aviation and PIA officials, saw the pilgrims off from Quetta Airport.  The Hajj flight operation from Quetta will continue till June 13, while under the government Hajj scheme, 1,303 pilgrims will be flown from Balochistan this year.

