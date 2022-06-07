APP

Govt promoting business-friendly environment, says Dr Aisha Pasha

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha on Monday said the government was promoting business-friendly environment by facilitating the investors and businessmen. She made these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of L’Oreal Paris, Pakistan headed by its CFO Ahmed Shah, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. The L’Oreal delegation briefed the minister of state about their role in attracting the foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan and informed about their issues. The minister, while appreciating the role L’Oreal played in strengthening Pakistan’s economy, said that the government welcomes the FDI into the country and encourages every effort made for this purpose.

 

