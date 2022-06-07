Green revolution

The scorching sun we face these days is a pure reflection of the “you reap what you sow” proverb. The pace with which we are cutting trees and our ozone layer depletion is increasing day by day. We need to take steps as quickly as possible before it gets uncontrollably dangerous.

As deforestation is done before constructing roads or any other infrastructure, then there should be strict rules to plant double or at least the same number of trees. Secondly, publicly it must be encouraged to plant trees outside their houses. There must be such green activities in schools also. For instance, every student in every class should be assigned a project to plant and grow a tree throughout their school life. These kinds of steps will help us same humans as well as animals from these heatwaves.

RIMSHA MUSHTAQ,

Sukkur.

 

 

 

