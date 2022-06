KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday taking notice of money snatched from a trader in Landhi, ordered the SSP Korangi to immediately mobilise police teams in the area.

According to spokesperson for IGP Sindh, the victim was deprived of Rs5 million by robbers. The IGP ordered the police teams to arrest the culprits with the help of CCTV footage, adding that any negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.