Islamic world can’t remain silent on blasphemy, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD – Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said that the Islamic world could not remain silent on ‘Toheen-e-Namoos-e-Risalat’ and ‘Youm-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool’ (S.A.W) would be observed on Friday all over the Muslim world.

Addressing a presser here, he said complete boycott of Indian products in Arab and Islamic world was a commendable act. The stance of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and other Islamic countries was also commendable, he added.

Tahir Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said coordination was being made with Muslim World League, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia, Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabia, Mufti-e-Azam Oman, Mufti-e-Azam Palestine, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Qatar and Kuwait and leadership of other Muslim countries adding that an unanimous plan of action would be made in this regard which would be finalized till next week.

He said on the pattern of Islamophobia, the issue of Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat would be taken to the United Nations and blasphemy would have to be declared as a crime at universal level.

He said the leadership of all religions and religious schools of thought in Pakistan strongly condemned the hurtful and derogatory remarks by BJP’s leaders on Namoos-e- Risalat (Sanctity of Prophet) and the wives of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) and His(PBUH) companions.

Minorities in India were constantly being persecuted as the Indian government was playing the role of Hitler in making atrocities on Muslims, he said, adding Muslims and peace activists all over the world should boycott the Indian products.

He said the Indian government should arrest the perpetrators and apologize at the official level on this gruesome incident. He further said it was not enough for the BJP to suspend their leaders basic party membership demanding legal action must be taken against them.

He said Muslims in India were being treated with extreme prejudice and the current Indian government was following the policy of Hindutva ideology.

He said efforts were being made to convert ancient mosques into temples in different cities of India. All these measures were part of an organized campaign against Indian Muslims, he maintained.

He said it was the duty of all human rights organizations around the world to take note of these issues and to play a role in restraining the Indian government from taking anti-Muslim measures while imposing international sanctions on New-Delhi for pursuing policies based on bigotry violating religious freedom.