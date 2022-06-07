It’s our debt?

Before I start my day, I glance over the prestigious Tehreek-e-Pakistan gold medal awarded to my father on August 14, 1990 for his contribution in the freedom struggle. Then I step out of my home to face the hardships typically faced by a hapless people. As the first-born free generation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan we were given daily sermons about the importance of freedom and to stand tall with our chins up as equal citizens of a sovereign country. Though we studied in English medium schools, we were reminded at home to speak in Urdu, the national language. As children, we played on the green patches on the Mall, my late mother, before she went for her daily afternoon siesta, requested the traffic constable on duty to keep an eye on us. Every morning, I walked to school opposite the Lahore High Court (LHC), the city was always cleaned and ready before dawn.

At the tender age of five years, I stood on the Mall with father in October 1958, holding his finger waiting for the Long March of the most popular leader of his times, Khan Qayyum Khan to reach Lahore. He never made it, instead, he was arrested at the Ravi bridge and taken to the dungeons of the Lahore Fort. The republic had been captured by its first Army Chief General Ayub Khan, who later elevated himself to the rank of Field Marshal.

The journey of freedom started again under an elected leader. The police force was the first to react. In Punjab and KP (NWFP then), there was a complete strike. It was perhaps the first time in the history of the sub-continent that the law enforcers defied their own rules of appointment. The two young Governors (Mustafa Khar, Hayat Sherpao) went on the front foot. Party workers were called in for help to maintain order. The protest was declared illegal and an ultimatum was served to the strikers to return to work within 24 hours or face dismissal. Their bluff failed, the strike fizzled out within hours. The right to travel was recognised with the streamlining of passport procedures. Several countrymen left the country in search of greener pastures abroad. Today, they are the biggest source of foreign exchange remittances. To protect freedom, the nuclear programme was revamped under Engr Munir Ahmed Khan who was working with the International Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) at that time. Basic industrialisation, together with Defence Production industries were focused upon. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan emerged under the unanimously agreed 1973 constitution. But it proved to be a short sojourn. The elected government was toppled and martial law clamped on July 05, 1977. The slide down continues till today.

The brutal crackdown by Police to stop the Long March on May 25, 2022 brought back the memories of the Ayub era when dissent and peaceful protests were crushed with the force of the state. In the evening, a totally peaceful gathering of civil society was attacked at the Liberty Roundabout. Imran Khan is right in saying that as a generation we are under obligation to the founding fathers to pass on a sovereign country to the next generation. Comrade Aitzaz Ahsan believes that we the first-born free citizens are a hinge between founders and the future generations of the republic. We cannot fail them, it’s our debt that we must honourably deal with, otherwise history will not be kind to us. After the Awami hukumat of the seventies, the Azadi March of 2022 is a major effort towards gaining freedom which has been repeatedly usurped by both military dictators and civilians they left behind to torment the nation. The colonial set-up has to be dismantled, Islamabad has to be brought under the rule of law and the constitution. The march towards real freedom has to continue for an honourable existence of our coming generations.

