Karachi win Inter Divisional Women’s Softball C’ship

LAHORE – Karachi softball team defeated Hyderabad by 8 runs to win the 7th Inter Divisional Women’s Softball Championship that concluded on Monday at Public School Hyderabad.

According to SSA spokesman, in the SSA-organized final, defending champions Karachi beat Hyderabad in all three disciplines of the game with their excellent performances. Hyderabad scored 1 run in the first innings while in reply, Karachi scored 4 runs. Hyderabad team could not score further runs in the second innings while Karachi players showed their class in the second innings and scored five more runs to increase their lead to 9, thus winning the final by 8 runs.

Sabin, Mursaleen and Farasha scored two runs each for Karachi. Tulsi Meghwar scored one run for Hyderabad. Karachi’s Zarlash Shakeel was declared the best player of the final. Earlier in the third-position match, Larkana defeated Sukkur by 9 runs against 4 to win the bronze medal. In the championship, Adina Hassan of Karachi was awarded the best hitter, Mursaleen Pervez best catcher, Sobia of Larkana best pitcher and Tulsi Meghwar of Hyderabad best fielder.

Special guests at the awards ceremony were New Ports Institute Chairperson Huma Bukhari, SFP Chairperson Tehmina Asif, SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Faisal Khan, Faisal Qasim, Wasim Hashmi and M Zeeshan Merchant, who distributed trophies, medals, certificates and gifts among the winners and top performers.

Speaking on the occasion, Huma Bukhari said that holding of Inter-Divisional Championship has not only provided ample opportunities for the players to showcase their talents but also enhanced the spirit of mutual harmony, brotherhood and love among them. “I am sure that the players, who show outstanding performances during the event, can be a part of Sindh and national softball teams in future,” she said.

Huma Bukhari said the SSA provided an ideal environment in the field of play including accommodation, food and transport facilities to the players and officials of all the teams participating in the championship. She congratulated the association’s chairman Syed Afzal Zaidi, President Wasim Hashmi, Secretary M Zeeshan Merchant and their entire team.

SSA Secretary M Zeeshan Merchant thanked the sports department, government of Sindh and all the sponsors of the event and said a pool of players, who had shown outstanding performances in the championship, had been prepared and will be invited to a training camp in Karachi next month.