LG representatives warn to boycott anti-polio drives

peshawar – Members of the Capital Metropolitan City government on Monday criticized the provincial government over the Local Government Amendment Bill, which deprived them of their powers.

They warned to boycott the anti-polio campaigns, stop the issuance of birth and death certificates and close their offices for five days.

The members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and other parties wore black armbands during the session on Monday and said that the amendment was an injustice to the masses.

They also chanted slogans against the government and demanded that the powers should be returned to the local governments, which are the only platform to serve the public at the grassroots.

The members announced that they would support mayor Peshawar in the struggle for empowerment of the local governments. They vowed to continue their efforts for the restoration of the local government in its true spirit, saying that the purpose of the amendment was to deprive the masses of the power to resolve their issues at the local level.

Imran Salarzai, Faqir Muhammad, Parvindar Singh, Wali Muhammad, Qazi Muhammad Anwar, Zahid Akhundzada, Attaullah, and others spoke at the session.

Speaking at the emergency session, Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali said that the basic purpose of the local government was to provide basic services to the masses at the local level. He said that the strength of the local government determines the development of any country. He said that progress and development were only possible when the masses were given power through their representatives at the grassroots to decide for themselves.

He urged the government to annul the amendment and return power to the local government. He said that empowerment of the representatives at the grassroots was the need of the hour.

He said that the government had pledged a strong local government in its election campaigns but it failed to honour its pledge. He asked the government to accept the decision of the masses as the local government would serve their electorate beyond political affiliation.

He said that Peshawar got a capital metropolitan status for the first time in the history of the country and the masses had elected its mayor through direct vote. “The government must accept the decision of the masses and return powers to the elected representatives,” he added.

He said that all the members were on the same page and would continue their struggle for the restoration of the local government system in its true form. He said that the government had snatched powers from the masses through 23, 23A, 25, and 25A clauses in the amended act, saying that the government should have amended it before the election.

He said that the all chairman and mayors would file a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court to restore their powers so that they can serve their electorate at the grassroots.