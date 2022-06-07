Load-shedding

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards a serious matter. Since the beggining of summer, our electricity is dawn three to four times a day. Temperatures have begun to soar and unscheduled load-shedding has increased, making our lives miserable. Students cannot study or rest before or after school and college. Those who work are under a lot of pressure to get a UPS or generator which is an added expense and quadruples stress.

The government had promised to bring an end to load-shedding and I believed that there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

The continuous rise and fall of electricity have made the life of the average Pakistani problematic. LESCO is making us live without electricity but charging us as if we are living like kings. This is just too much. The authorities concerned should look into how much electricity we generate, use and are being billed for.

ZUNARA HAROON,

Lahore.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

NA-240 Karachi by-polls: Deployment of rangers outside polling stations ordered

Karachi

Karachi’s crime ranking better than New Delhi, Dhaka, Chicago: Sindh IGP

Newspaper

Sindh local bodies polls: 946 candidates elected unopposed

Karachi

FIA arrests 12 men trying to travel abroad on fake visa

Karachi

Court allows Dua Zehra to decide where she wants to live

Karachi

DIGs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap checking

Karachi

Hot, dry weather to persist in northern Sindh

Karachi

New director, chairman appointed at Sindh University

Karachi

Wahab inspects machinery, vehicles for rains disposal

Karachi

Sindh acting governor assures engagement with traders for improving business environment

1 of 1,771

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More