I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards a serious matter. Since the beggining of summer, our electricity is dawn three to four times a day. Temperatures have begun to soar and unscheduled load-shedding has increased, making our lives miserable. Students cannot study or rest before or after school and college. Those who work are under a lot of pressure to get a UPS or generator which is an added expense and quadruples stress.

The government had promised to bring an end to load-shedding and I believed that there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

The continuous rise and fall of electricity have made the life of the average Pakistani problematic. LESCO is making us live without electricity but charging us as if we are living like kings. This is just too much. The authorities concerned should look into how much electricity we generate, use and are being billed for.

ZUNARA HAROON,

Lahore.