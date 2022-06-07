Married Zaheer of free will: Dua tells SHC

KARACHI – Police on Monday presented Dua Zehra, and her husband Zaheer Ahmed before the Sindh High Court (SHC), where she told the court that she married of her free will with Zaheer.

During the hearing before a Sindh High Court bench, Dua Zehra denied that she was abducted by Zaheer Ahmed and said that she lives with her husband. When the court asked her age, the girl replied that she is 18-year-old.

She further responded to the court’s queries by saying that she was recovered from Chishtian and wanted to go with Zaheer Ahmed.

| Bench directs authorities to conduct medical examination of girl to determine her age

Advocate General Sindh during the hearing said that the girl left the province on her own and married in Punjab province. “There is no violation of underage marriage law since the marriage was solemnised in Punjab,” he said. During the hearing, counsel representing the girl’s father said that she was 14-year-old as per the record of the birth certificate and the court should give them some time and allow her to meet her parents.

The girl, however, refused to meet her parents and said that she wanted to go with Zaheer Ahmed. SHC directed the authorities to conduct a medical examination of the girl to determine her age and send her to a shelter home. Earlier in the day, Dua Zehra and her husband were shifted to Karachi after being nabbed by police from Bahawalnagar a day earlier.