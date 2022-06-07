Staff Reporter

MQM-P delegation calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI – An 8-member delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Sindh CM, the delegation included Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Syed Aminul Haq, Faisal Sabzwari, Mohammed Hussain, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Javed Hanif and Hamid Zafar. Sindh ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro and Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab were also present in the meeting.

 

 

