Our Staff Reporter

NAB distributes Rs237m cheques among 1,548 affectees

LAHORE   –   The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Monday handed over cheques worth Rs 237.75 million to 1,548 affectees of Grand Avenue Housing Society scandal, ZI Business Group and Private Bank’s loan defaulters.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony here, NAB Director Investigation Lahore Ahtram Dar said that NAB intended to convey a clear message through the media forums that all elements involved in cheating and defrauding general public would be dealt with an iron hand.  About Grand Avenue Housing Society scandal, he said that NAB Lahore initiated the inquiry proceedings against the administration of the society in 2020, which was, subsequently, upgraded to an investigation level during the same year on receipt of claims at massive level.  He said that in line with the directions of the NAB leadership, the officers of the Regional Bureau managed to materialise the plea bargain during last year to the tune of Rs 2.27 billion from which NAB-Lahore distributed 28 per cent of the total plea bargain amount among the affectees, till now.

He said that NAB Lahore had recovered Rs 30 billion from fraudulent elements since its inception in 1999, whereas, during the last four years, it made possible the recovery of Rs 14 billion in corruption scams, he said. The affectees appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore under the supervision of NAB Lahore Director General.

More Stories
Lahore

Farah Khan acted as Imran Khan’s frontwoman, claims Maryam Nawaz

Columns

‘Filing a reference against Imran Khan’

Islamabad

SC allows PTI to amend petition against delimitations

Islamabad

Two PML-N ex-MNAs from S.Punjab join PTI

Islamabad

Defence Minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

Islamabad

Senate unanimously passes resolution against BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Islamabad

ECP to be ready for elections by end of October: Secretary

Islamabad

Muslims will not tolerate blasphemy by Indian leaders

Lahore

Salik, Shafay call on Hamza, reiterate support to govt

Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

1 of 8,931

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More