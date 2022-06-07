NAB distributes Rs237m cheques among 1,548 affectees

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Monday handed over cheques worth Rs 237.75 million to 1,548 affectees of Grand Avenue Housing Society scandal, ZI Business Group and Private Bank’s loan defaulters.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony here, NAB Director Investigation Lahore Ahtram Dar said that NAB intended to convey a clear message through the media forums that all elements involved in cheating and defrauding general public would be dealt with an iron hand. About Grand Avenue Housing Society scandal, he said that NAB Lahore initiated the inquiry proceedings against the administration of the society in 2020, which was, subsequently, upgraded to an investigation level during the same year on receipt of claims at massive level. He said that in line with the directions of the NAB leadership, the officers of the Regional Bureau managed to materialise the plea bargain during last year to the tune of Rs 2.27 billion from which NAB-Lahore distributed 28 per cent of the total plea bargain amount among the affectees, till now.

He said that NAB Lahore had recovered Rs 30 billion from fraudulent elements since its inception in 1999, whereas, during the last four years, it made possible the recovery of Rs 14 billion in corruption scams, he said. The affectees appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore under the supervision of NAB Lahore Director General.