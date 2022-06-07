Noor Mukaddam’s killer stages hunger strike in jail

RAWALPINDI – The convicted killer of Noor Mukaddam has been moved from prison to jail’s hospital where psychologists and doctors are treating him for psychiatric issues and other abdominal diseases, informed reliable sources on Monday. “Serious mental illness and hunger-strike forced the jail administration to shift the hardcore criminal to hospital for medical treatment,” they said. According to sources, the authorities of Adiala Jail have shifted Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the convicted killer of Noor Mukaddam, from his high security barrack to the ward of hospital inside the prison, after he refused to eat food and suffered from mental illness. They said that the doctors are providing him medical treatment in the hospital, and a team of psychologists is also involved in counselling of the accused thrice in a week. Another source in the Punjab prisons department revealed that Zahir Zakir Jaffar is staging a drama inside the jail in order to get rid of the barrack of prison and for shifting to a hospital outside the jail. “The prisoner on death row is mentally ill. He was involved in playing creepy jokes on jail staff as well as other inmates. He also taunts those serving him food and water. He doesn’t eat meals and if forced to, he vomits something that ruins his health inside prison,” said Superintendent of Adiala Jail Asad Warraich, while talking to The Nation. He said the convicted killer behaves abnormally and has been shifted to jail’s hospital for medical treatment.