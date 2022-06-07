NUML, Azerbaijan varsity join hands to promote culture

ISLAMABAD PR – Azerbaijan University of Languages has established the Azerbaijan Language & Cultural Centre at National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad.

Republic of Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, along with Azerbaijan Language University vice Rectors Tamam Jafarova and Novruz inaugurated the Azerbaijan Language & Culture Centre. NUML Rector Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Jaffar also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov said that establishment of Azerbaijan Language & Cultural Centre in NUML will help to promote Azeri language and culture in Pakistan, and an Urdu Language & Culture Chair will be setup at Azerbaijan Languages University to endorse Pakistani culture & language in Azerbaijan. He said that both countries are enjoying good bilateral relations and the purpose of establishing these chairs was to bring the masses of both countries closer to further enhance the relations. He said that a direct flight from Islamabad to Baku started recently to maximise the relations at mass level.

Azerbaijan University of Languages’ Vice Rectors Novruz and Tamam Jafarova briefed the audience about the university and highlight the importance of establishing Azeri language and culture centre. They termed that both the countries have great bilateral relations and Pakistan supported Azerbaijan during war and Azerbaijan support Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir.

NUML Rector Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Jaffar, while expressing his views said that NUML was offering courses in 26 national and international languages with eight regional campuses across Pakistan.

He said NUML was keen to collaborate with its Azerbaijanian counterparts to develop research culture in Pakistan, and to start student/faculty exchange program with Azerbaijan universities.