Pak rupee sheds Rs2.14 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee weakened by Rs 2.14 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs200.06 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 197.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 197.6 and Rs 199.6 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs 1.96 and closed at Rs 214.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 212.92. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.52, whereas an increase of Rs 2.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 251.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs 249.02. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 58 paisas to close at Rs 54.46 and Rs 53.33 respectively.