Pakistan Veterans beat Oman Veterans in first match of hockey series

LAHORE – Three-match Test series between Pakistan Veterans Club and Oman Masters Veterans Hockey Team has rolled into action in Karachi. In the first match of the series, Pakistan beat Oman 2-1 to take 1-0 lead. Olympian Kamran Ashraf scored in the 9th minute and Olympian Sameer Hussain scored in the 41st minute from the winning side while Oman’s lone goal was converted by Atta Hassan in the 20th minute of the match. Chief guest Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon inaugurated the series by hitting the ball with hockey stick. Speaking on this occasion, Iqbal Memon said: “We welcome Oman team in Karachi. I am very glad to see the hockey legends of the past together and I am sure that Pakistan Veterans Club team will win the series.” The Commissioner further said: “We are striving for promotion of hockey and in order to discover new hockey talent, we are going to organize Commissioner Karachi Hockey Cup soon at Olympian Islahuddin Hockey Academy. We will also send junior hockey players abroad for higher training and education.” Iqbal Memon thanked Islahuddin for organizing the Hockey Festival in Karachi, terming his efforts of keeping the veterans hockey alive as unparalleled.”