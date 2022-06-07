Past in Perspective

Athena, whose name was closely linked to the city of Athens, is the Olympian goddess of wisdom and war, as well as the adored patroness of Athens itself. Quite ironically, she is also associated with peace and handicrafts, especially spinning and weaving. She is said to surpass everyone in both domains and even Ares feared her while all Greek heroes asked for her help and sought her advice. She is usually depicted as a majestic lady with a beautiful yet stern face. She has unsmiling lips, grey eyes and a graceful build that is usually covered by a chiton or an armor. She is sometimes represented with a spindle, Corinthian helmet or with a spear in on hand.

“There is always a way out for those
clever enough to find it.”
–Rick Riordan

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Farah Khan acted as Imran Khan’s frontwoman, claims Maryam Nawaz

Columns

‘Filing a reference against Imran Khan’

Islamabad

SC allows PTI to amend petition against delimitations

Islamabad

Two PML-N ex-MNAs from S.Punjab join PTI

Islamabad

Defence Minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

Islamabad

Senate unanimously passes resolution against BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Islamabad

ECP to be ready for elections by end of October: Secretary

Islamabad

Muslims will not tolerate blasphemy by Indian leaders

Lahore

Salik, Shafay call on Hamza, reiterate support to govt

Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

1 of 1,871

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More