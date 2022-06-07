Our Staff Reporter

PML-Q urges Arab countries to boycott Indian products

Parvez Elahi urges OIC and UN to immediately take notice of insulting statements from India which have hurt sentiments of Muslims

 

 

LAHORE   –   The PML-Q leaders including Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi have condemned the insulting statements of BJP leaders about the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the strongest words and said that unless the culprit who committed blasphemy is not punished, Muslims will continue their protest and sacrifice everything including their lives and wealth.

 “We cannot tolerate insults to the Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) in any case”, they said in a statement here on Monday.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the eyes of the Arab world particularly the UAE should be opened now with the insulting statements of BJP leaders. “The Arab countries should not only immediately boycott Indian products but also send their labour back”, he added.

Parvez Elahi said all minorities in India including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were victims of Hindu extremism as Hindutva extremism in India was at its peak. He urged the OIC and United Nations to immediately take notice of insulting statements from India which have hurt the sentiments of Muslims.  Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi warned that if the humiliating statements were not stopped, the hatred may spread at the international level.

“This heinous act of India has endangered the peace of the region. The Modi government’s hatred against Muslims stands exposed to the entire world”, he remarked.

