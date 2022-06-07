Police to follow zero tolerance against land mafia: CPO

RAWALPINDI – City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday said that the police are following a zero tolerance policy against the land mafia and grabbers in the district.

He said that action must be taken to clear all the illegally occupied lands from the clutches of grabbers without any discrimination.

He added that crackdown has been intensified against the private militias being harboured by the owners of illegal private housing societies in Chontra and Chakri.

The city police chief expressed these views during an introductory meeting with a group of working journalists at police lines. He was also flanked by senior police officials.

Talking to the journalists, CPO said that media men are like eyes and arms for police who can assist police in eliminating crimes from the society. He said that the top most priority of police and media should be serving humanity. “We have to work like a team to give relief to the distressed and suppressed segments of society as Allah Almighty has instructed human beings to help others,” he said. He was of the view that police are making concrete efforts to decrease street crimes in the district. He said the investigation and operation wing is to be set up for bringing betterment and change in policing in the district. He said that he would soon start holding open courts to resolve public complaints against police officials.