PTI MNA threatens ‘suicide attack’ if Imran harmed

ISLAMABAD – A PTI lawmaker from Karachi has surprised many by threatening to carry out a suicide attack if former prime minister and chairman of PTI Imran Khan was harmed in any case.

PTI MNA Attaullah in a video message warned of dire consequences to those “running affairs of the country” if even “a single hair of Imran is harmed.”

“Then those running the country should think that neither they nor their children would be safe,” he said in the video that went viral on social media.

“I will be the first one to carry out a suicide attack on you; I will not let you go. In the same way, thousands of workers are ready,” Attaullah added.

The lawmaker underlined that his party leader Imran Khan was facing threats and added that he was giving this statement on behalf of all PTI workers.

The shocking statement has drawn criticism on social media.

The senior leadership of opposition PTI has been claiming that Imran was facing life threats since he was voted out from the office of prime minister on April 10.

On May 14, the former prime minister had said that his life was in danger and that he had recorded a video in which he had taken the names of all those who conspired against him.

In March, the Islamabad police had booked Attaullah along with another MNA of PTI in a case on charges of ransacking Sindh House, a facility administered by the Sindh government and located in the Red Zone of the capital.