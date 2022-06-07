Staff Reporter

Punjab lift All-Pakistan Inter-Provincial Hockey trophy

LAHORE – Punjab hockey team lifted the All-Pakistan Inter-Provincial Hockey trophy after beating Islamabad 2-1 in the final played at Sports Complex Rawalakot the other day. Strikers Hammad and Babar struck two beautiful goals for Punjab in the final. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser presented the winning trophy to DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan at his office on Monday. The participating teams were divided into two pools as Pool ‘A’ included Sports Board Punjab, Azad Kashmir Green, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad while the hockey teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir White and Sindh formed the Pool ‘B’. Chohan congratulated SBP hockey team on their title win and wished them best for future events.

 

