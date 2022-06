LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Punjab University Department of Food Sciences, in connection with the World Food Safety Day, will organise national seminar today (Tuesday) at 10am at Al Raazi Hall.

According to PU spokesperson here, the PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Punjab Food Authority Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, PCSIR DG Dr Quratulain Syed and others will participate in the event.