RCCI, WCCI ink MoU to promote women empowerment

Rawalpindi – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to provide a platform to improve their networking and excel in the field of entrepreneurship. RCCI president Ch Nadeem A Rauf and WCCI president Uzma Shahid signed and exchanged MoU document at a ceremony held at chamber house Rawalpindi. RCCI senior vice president Asim Mahmood Malik, vice president Tallat Awan, WCCI founder president Asma Kanwal, former president Neelum Khalid, vice president Noreen Tariq and general secretary Junaid Yousaf were also present on the occasion. Under the agreement, both organisations will provide all kinds of support and cooperation to facilitate and empower women members a platform to connect in Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) meetings.

RCCI president Nadeem Rauf said that creating opportunities and empowering women in entrepreneurship had always been the Chamber’s priority. He said RCCI, being a proactive business facilitation entity, always took the lead for women entrepreneurs to get into the mainstream of the economy.

Under the agreement both chambers will strengthen mutual cooperation to help women entrepreneurs in business development, he said.

We will work together to develop recommendations for the government to accelerate business activities and exports, he added.

WCCI president Uzma Shahid said that they will make joint efforts for promoting a positive image of Pakistan and enhancing SMEs, trade, investment, exports and tourism.