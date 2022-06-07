RDA chief appoints new WASA MD

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Tahir Zaffar Abbasi has appointed Muhammad Anwar Baran as acting Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), informed a spokesman on Monday. A notification in this regard has also been issued. Muhammad Anwar Baran is posted in WASA as Deputy Managing Director of the civic body. Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Afzal, following directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, has replaced former WASA MD Raja Shaukat apparently over poor performance.