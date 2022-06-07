Anadolu

Real Madrid b-ball team’s coach Laso discharged from intensive care

Real Madrid head coach Pablo Laso has been moved out of intensive care where he was admitted on Sunday after suffering a heart attack, the Spanish basketball club confirmed on Monday.

“Real Madrid C. F. can confirm Pablo Laso’s situation has developed favorably and he has now left the ICU unit at Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

“Our coach has been transferred to a ward where he will continue to be monitored by the cardiology department,” the statement added.

Under his helm, the Whites clinched the 2015 and 2018 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles and the Spanish league five times.

The 54-year-old manager was also honored with the EuroLeague Coach of the Year award in 2015 and 2018.

He is a former basketball player and has been coaching Real Madrid since 2011.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

UN reacts to derogatory remarks in India

International

UK PM’s grip on power threatened as Tory MPs hold confidence vote

International

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk

International

Gun attack on church in southwest Nigeria leaves 21 dead

International

Don’t close the embassy, US ambassador tells Russia

Business

Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

International

Asian markets mixed as US jobs data give Fed room to hike rates

International

Bangladesh port depot fire kills 49, injures hundreds

International

Putin warns Russia will strike new targets if long-range missiles are supplied to Ukraine

International

Ukraine says Russia using ‘all its power’ to capture eastern city

1 of 2,819

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More