Real Madrid b-ball team’s coach Laso discharged from intensive care

Real Madrid head coach Pablo Laso has been moved out of intensive care where he was admitted on Sunday after suffering a heart attack, the Spanish basketball club confirmed on Monday.

“Real Madrid C. F. can confirm Pablo Laso’s situation has developed favorably and he has now left the ICU unit at Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

“Our coach has been transferred to a ward where he will continue to be monitored by the cardiology department,” the statement added.

Under his helm, the Whites clinched the 2015 and 2018 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles and the Spanish league five times.

The 54-year-old manager was also honored with the EuroLeague Coach of the Year award in 2015 and 2018.

He is a former basketball player and has been coaching Real Madrid since 2011.