Shehla hails safe recovery of Dua Zehra

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza on Monday appreciated the Sindh police for the safe sound recovery of Dua Zehra, a teenage girl who had gone missing from her home. The girl has been recovered from Bahawalnagar in a joint operation carried out by Sindh and Punjab police safely, she said while addressing event ‘Sing-e-Ahan’ organised by Smart Business Group CEO Erum Arshad and director Atif Faridi at a local hotel. Shehla said that our women are showing excellence in every field including business and trade. She commended awards distribution among working women by the group in recognition of their endeavors. She said that their government stood committed to promoting women in every field of life by taking concerted measures in this direction. Shehla said that the Sindh government believed that without taking on board women in policy-making, no sustainable development could be attained. “We are sincerely working out on plans for the socio-economic well-being of women,” she asserted. SM Mahbubul Alam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, actress Beena Chaudhry, Ambar Wajid Khan, Aisha Rajput, Hajra Shah, Actor Adnan Shah Tipo, Prominent anchor Rida Saifee, famouse fashion designer Farzana Mubashar of Tarash, Saima Afghan director Umaat group and different walks of the women were present.