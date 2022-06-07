Agencies

Shehla hails safe recovery of Dua Zehra

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza on Monday appreciated the Sindh police for the safe sound recovery of Dua Zehra, a teenage girl who had gone missing from her home.  The girl has been recovered from Bahawalnagar in a joint operation carried out by Sindh and Punjab police safely, she said while addressing event ‘Sing-e-Ahan’ organised by Smart Business Group CEO Erum Arshad and director Atif Faridi at a local hotel. Shehla said that our women are showing excellence in every field including business and trade. She commended awards distribution among working women by the group in recognition of their endeavors. She said that their government stood committed to promoting women in every field of life by taking concerted measures in this direction.  Shehla said that the Sindh government believed that without taking on board women in policy-making, no sustainable development could be attained. “We are sincerely working out on plans for the socio-economic well-being of women,” she asserted.  SM Mahbubul Alam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, actress Beena Chaudhry, Ambar Wajid Khan, Aisha Rajput, Hajra Shah, Actor Adnan Shah Tipo, Prominent anchor Rida Saifee, famouse fashion designer Farzana Mubashar of Tarash, Saima Afghan director Umaat group and different walks of the women were present.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Farah Khan acted as Imran Khan’s frontwoman, claims Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad

SC allows PTI to amend petition against delimitations

Islamabad

Two PML-N ex-MNAs from S.Punjab join PTI

Islamabad

Defence Minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

Islamabad

Senate unanimously passes resolution against BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Islamabad

ECP to be ready for elections by end of October: Secretary

Islamabad

Muslims will not tolerate blasphemy by Indian leaders

Lahore

Salik, Shafay call on Hamza, reiterate support to govt

Islamabad

Zardari condemns blasphemous remarks of BJP spokesperson

Islamabad

German FM to arrive in Islamabad today

1 of 1,158

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More