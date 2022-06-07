Staff Reporter

Sports Board Punjab nominates six athletes for Civil Awards

LAHORE – The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has nominated the names of top six athletes for Civil Awards here on Monday. The country’s ace athletes including wrestler Inam Butt, world’s youngest champion mountaineer Shehroz Kashif, vice captain of Kabaddi World Cup-winning team Shafiq Chishti, 16-year-old world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan, Paralympic Games gold medalist special athlete Haider Ali and Tokyo Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem were nominated for Civil Awards. DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan Monday said that these top athletes have rendered great services for the country in their respective games. “Truly, they deserve to be conferred with top awards of the country in recognition of their valuable contributions. These sports heroes are real role models for the young generation.” Chohan urged the young male and female athletes of the country to take inspiration from these sports stalwarts and win laurels for the beloved motherland.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

NA condemns Imran’s anti-state remarks

National

India should apologise to Muslims, says Bilawal

Lahore

Farah Khan acted as Imran Khan’s frontwoman, claims Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad

SC allows PTI to amend petition against delimitations

Islamabad

Two PML-N ex-MNAs from S.Punjab join PTI

Islamabad

Defence Minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

Islamabad

Senate unanimously passes resolution against BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Islamabad

ECP to be ready for elections by end of October: Secretary

Islamabad

Muslims will not tolerate blasphemy by Indian leaders

Lahore

Salik, Shafay call on Hamza, reiterate support to govt

1 of 3,011

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More