Sports Board Punjab nominates six athletes for Civil Awards

LAHORE – The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has nominated the names of top six athletes for Civil Awards here on Monday. The country’s ace athletes including wrestler Inam Butt, world’s youngest champion mountaineer Shehroz Kashif, vice captain of Kabaddi World Cup-winning team Shafiq Chishti, 16-year-old world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan, Paralympic Games gold medalist special athlete Haider Ali and Tokyo Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem were nominated for Civil Awards. DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan Monday said that these top athletes have rendered great services for the country in their respective games. “Truly, they deserve to be conferred with top awards of the country in recognition of their valuable contributions. These sports heroes are real role models for the young generation.” Chohan urged the young male and female athletes of the country to take inspiration from these sports stalwarts and win laurels for the beloved motherland.