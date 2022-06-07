APP

Stock market gains 262 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 262.33 points, with a positive change of 0.63 percent, closing at 41,577.21 points against 41,314.88 points on the last working day. A total of 189,245,419 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 225,392,739 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.901 billion against Rs.5.988&nbsp; billion on last trading day.As many as 342 companies transacted shares in the stock market,193 of them recorded gain and 23 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 342 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,135,389 shares and price per share of Rs.21.07, Pak Refinery with volume of 16,292,330 and price per share of Rs.17.46 and TLP Properties with volume of 11,664,531 and price per share of Rs.18.55.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Rs9.5 trillion federal budget tabled, aimed at economic stabilisation

Islamabad

Govt to collect Rs750b as petroleum levy

Islamabad

PM lauds Miftah for balanced budget

Islamabad

PM moves forward with Pakistan speed

Islamabad

PHC grants transit bail to Sindh opp leader

Islamabad

Citizens rate federal budget below expectations

Islamabad

Austerity measures: Armed Forces to observe Friday as ‘dry day’

Islamabad

Pakistan needs to harness emerging technologies for strengthening national security: experts

Islamabad

Budget 2022-23 gets a mixed response

Islamabad

Islamabad gets Rs1.5b to start 2 new metros

1 of 3,277

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More