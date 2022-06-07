Subsidised flour available at 800 points in City: DC

Says price of a 10kg bag of flour fixed at Rs490 and a 20kg at Rs 980 by Punjab govt

LAHORE – Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said that supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 800 sales points of the provincial capital. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said around 53,107 flour bags of 10-kg and 108,193 bags of 20-kg had been provided to various sale points in the city during the last 24 hours. He said the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg at Rs 980 by the Punjab government. The Deputy Commissioner said district officers, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour. He added that the district administration was setting up more sale points in the city to provide subsidies flour bags as per directives of the provincial government. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Asif Hussain on Monday imposed Rs 50,000 fine on various shops and arrested two shopkeepers over selling of urea and fertilizer on higher rates.

He warned the shopkeepers of strict action in case of hoarding and overcharging.