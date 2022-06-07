Throw-forward of water sector reaches Rs1033.92b

ISLAMABAD – The throw-forward of the country’s water sector has reached Rs1033.928 billion as the Annual Plan Coordination Committee has proposed an allocation of Rs 88.260b for the sector in the PSDP 2022-23.

The total allocation of water sector is Rs 88.260b which includes Rs 87.560b for the ongoing projects and Rs 700 million for the new projects, official documents available with The Nation revealed. The total proposed allocations for the ongoing projects of the water sector is Rs 86.860b against the throw-forward of Rs 1028.929b.The total approved cost of the ongoing water sector projects is 1624.968b having an estimated expenditure of Rs 596.039 by June 30,2021.

The major part of proposed allocations for ongoing projects will go to Diamer Basha Dam Project, K-IV water supply project, Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project, Kacchi Canal, Naulong and Nai Gaj dam. The APCC has proposed an allocation of Rs25b for the dam part and land acquisition of Diamer Basha Dam Project during the upcoming PSDP 2022-23.. The throw-forward of Diamer Basha Dam Project is Rs 473.42b. For Diamer Basha Dam Project (Dam Part), an allocation of Rs 18bn has been proposed while for the land acquisition and re-settlement of the project Rs 7b has been recommended. For K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme (260 MGD) against the throw-forward of Rs 98.695b, the proposed allocation in the upcoming PSDP is Rs 18b. The total approved cost of the project is Rs 126.405b and the total estimated expenditure by June 30, will be 27.710b.

For Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project, an allocation of Rs 11.060b has been proposed by the APCC. The total approved cost of the project is Rs 309.558bn and the estimated expenditure up to June is Rs 53.485b. The throw-forward of the project is Rs 256.073b.For Kachhi Canal Project (Remaining Works) Phase-I, the proposed allocation is Rs 9.471b.

For Nai Gaj Dam Project Dadu (Sindh), the proposed allocation during the upcoming PSDP is Rs 5b. The total approved cost of the project is Rs 46.980b and the estimated expenditure by the end of ongoing fiscal is Rs 14.93b.The throw-forward is Rs 32.288b. For Naulong Storage Dam Project Jhal Magsi, the proposed allocation is only Rs 500 million against the throw forward of Rs 27.732b. The total approved cost of the project is Rs28.465b while the estimated expenditure till June 30, 2022 will be Rs732.583b.