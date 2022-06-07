‘Top Gun’ star Danny Ramirez spills details on working with Tom Cruise

LOS ANGELES – Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez described Tom Cruise as a mentor for other actors and crew members in a recent interview, in which he also spilled details about his experience with the A-lister. Sharing the secret as to why every Tom Cruise movie is so liked by the audience in an interview with Fox News, Danny explained, “I think this is why his movies are so well received… He has the audience in mind.” Ramirez added: “It is a responsibility that like people are giving two hours of their time. And every year he has a movie that millions of people go to watch.” “And so that responsibility of the sheer amount of hours that people are giving to be taking on this adventure, he passed that down and then since then has been a mentor.” The Silo star went on to share that he had a fanboy moment acting alongside the Mission Impossible actor.

Ramirez also shared what he went through with Cruise to get ready for his role in Top Gun, saying, “It has been one of the most amazing experiences” comparing to academics, he further added, “It feels like we went to get our master’s degree and our doctorates.”

He further added: “Whenever I have had a project that I’m developing, he gives me notes and like he replies faster than Jay Ellis or Glen Powell do.”