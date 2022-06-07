Two PML-N leaders join PTI

Two former PML-N lawmakers from the Lodhran district on Monday have joined PTI and they met with former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala.

According to details, former PML-N MNA Pir Iqbal Shah and former MPA Pir Amir Shah have decided to join PTI after PML-N decided to give party tickets to dissident PTI MPAs.

“Loyal party members not required to PML-N now, the party is now awarding tickets to defecting members and turncoats,” Pir Iqbal Shah said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pir Iqbal Shah, a former MNA, had defeated Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen in a by-election in 2018.

Furthermore, according to reports, PML-N had tried to stop Iqbal Shah and Amir Shah from quitting the party. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had reportedly also expressed his disappointment at PML-N for failing to convince Iqbal Shah and Amir Shah.