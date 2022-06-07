What have we done?

The summer in Pakistan is breaking records due to intense hot weather. According to reports, last April was the hottest in 61 years. The maximum temperature was recorded at 49 degrees in Sindh, bringing Pakistan to the top among the hottest places in the world. This sudden temperature change is severely affecting every living being, be it animals, human beings or plants. People are suffering from dehydration and heat strokes all across the country.

This alarming situation demands serious policymaking from people at the helm of affairs as it has ignited grave concerns. The government needs to come up with a unified response at the national and international levels before things go wrong. It is high time to address climate change challenges at all possible levels and implement environmentally friendly measures in order to roll back the damages it has caused to make this planet safe from horrible outcomes as anticipated.

GUL E ZAHRA,

Sialkot.