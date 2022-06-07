Our Staff Reporter

World Child Labour day on June 13

SUKKUR – The World Day against Child Labour will be observed in Sukkur on June 13 with a renewed pledge to make all-out efforts to control the child labour.

Besides programmes, including speeches, tableaus and songs, to highlight the plight of children seminar and a walk have been chalk out on the occasion. A number of NGOs will organise the seminar in which children, parents of working children, teachers, civil society representatives, trade unions and employers will participate.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govt to ensure only 3.5 hours outages from today

Islamabad

Muslim world condemns India over anti-Prophet remarks

Islamabad

NA condemns Imran’s anti-state remarks

National

India should apologise to Muslims, says Bilawal

Lahore

Farah Khan acted as Imran Khan’s frontwoman, claims Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad

SC allows PTI to amend petition against delimitations

Islamabad

Two PML-N ex-MNAs from S.Punjab join PTI

Islamabad

Defence Minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

Islamabad

Senate unanimously passes resolution against BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

Islamabad

ECP to be ready for elections by end of October: Secretary

1 of 1,158

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More