World Child Labour day on June 13

SUKKUR – The World Day against Child Labour will be observed in Sukkur on June 13 with a renewed pledge to make all-out efforts to control the child labour.

Besides programmes, including speeches, tableaus and songs, to highlight the plight of children seminar and a walk have been chalk out on the occasion. A number of NGOs will organise the seminar in which children, parents of working children, teachers, civil society representatives, trade unions and employers will participate.