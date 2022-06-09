Country faces 14 hours long load shedding as shortfall reaches 6,530MW

The electricity shortfall in the country has reached up to 6,530 MW with total power generation hovers around 20,170 MW, and total demand stands at 26,700 MW — necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

According to the power division, at least 4,320 MW of electricity is being generated from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,254 MW of electricity.

The total electricity generation by the private sector power plants is 11,797 MW, whereas, at least 1,257 MW of electricity is being generated from wind power plants and 119 MW from solar plants.

The bagasse-based power plants are generating 186 MW of electricity while the nuclear fuel-based power plants are generating 1,236 MW of electricity.

Meanwhile, up to 12 to 14 hours of electricity load shedding is being carried out in different parts of the country.

Power load shedding is also being carried out for at least six hours in Islamabad, whereas, the duration of load shedding is longer in areas with high losses.

On the other hand, Pakistan is facing severe water crisis, only drinking water and agricultural water is left.

As per sources Punjab s Dawami Canals will only operate for 15 days. While agricultural department has stopped farmers to do paddy cultivation.

It was also revealed that 50 percent of less water will be provided to Punjab and Sindh. Due to the current water crisis, cultivation of rice, sugarcane and cotton will be affected.