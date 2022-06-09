Federal govt plans to earn over Rs1600 billion from non-tax sources

Federal government plans to earn over Rs1600 billion from non-tax sources in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to details, the government aims to collect Rs550 billion from petroleum levy, Rs40 billion from gas development surcharge, Rs116 billion from oil and gas royalty, Rs8 billion from LPG levy and Rs35 billion from crude oil royalty.

Federal government also plans to collect Rs2 billion from GID, Rs200 billion from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dividend while Rs245 billion from interest.

Meanwhile, Rs35 billion is likely to be collected from passport fee and Rs98 billion from other non-tax income sources.