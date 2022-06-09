News Desk

Federal govt plans to earn over Rs1600 billion from non-tax sources

Federal government plans to earn over Rs1600 billion from non-tax sources in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to details, the government aims to collect Rs550 billion from petroleum levy, Rs40 billion from gas development surcharge, Rs116 billion from oil and gas royalty, Rs8 billion from LPG levy and Rs35 billion from crude oil royalty.

Federal government also plans to collect Rs2 billion from GID, Rs200 billion from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dividend while Rs245 billion from interest.

Meanwhile, Rs35 billion is likely to be collected from passport fee and Rs98 billion from other non-tax income sources.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt unveils Economic Survey 2021-22

Lahore

PM inquires after health of PML-Q president

Islamabad

Sustainable solutions needed to tackle climate change: moot

Islamabad

Saturday holiday restored in Govt’s offices

National

Peshawar: PHC grants bail to CM KP Mehmood Khan

Islamabad

Country faces 14 hours long load shedding as shortfall reaches 6,530MW

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid admitted Imran had 4-month prior info of no-trust move: Sherry

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz assures to take forward process of development in KP

Islamabad

Money laundering case: Accused Maqsood Chaprasi passes away

Karachi

Aamir Liaquat Hussain passes away

1 of 9,867

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More